Letter to the Editor, May 9, 2021: Congress must update nutritional programs

Congress must update

nutritional programs

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This Mother's Day, I remember all of the amazing moms around the world. Mothers always work to keep their children happy, stable and secure as a result of the current pandemic. My close friend’s family recently had to rent out a floor of their house because of expenses that accumulated after her mom was let off work. Amid the pandemic, this was extremely unsafe, but it had to be done to provide for her three children.

Families still are struggling, and many mothers are unable to find nutritious food for their children as a result of pandemic-related job losses, and extensive school and child care closures.

To address this, the U.S. Congress must improve the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) to benefit our nation's mothers and their children. WIC offers essential meals to millions of low-income mothers and infants, but about half of those who are eligible don’t participate. Our lawmakers must seize the opportunity to strengthen and modernize WIC as they debate the Child Nutrition Reauthorization (CNR) program in Congress.