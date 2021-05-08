 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, May 9, 2021: Older Americans Act might aid internet use
0 comments

Letter to the Editor, May 9, 2021: Older Americans Act might aid internet use

  • 0

Older Americans Act

might aid internet use

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The sentence "if older adults want to use the internet...," in the May 6 Letter to the Editor by Channing Hicks, is intriguing. The true issue is noted earlier in the letter: Activities are moving to virtual formats. Therefore the Older Americans Act could make sure that nonvirtual formats remain. Then access to resources for those who want to learn and use the internet will be wonderful along with the access requested for rural areas.

Emilie Webb.

Richmond.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News