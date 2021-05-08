Letter to the Editor, May 9, 2021: Older Americans Act might aid internet use

Older Americans Act

might aid internet use

The sentence "if older adults want to use the internet...," in the May 6 Letter to the Editor by Channing Hicks, is intriguing. The true issue is noted earlier in the letter: Activities are moving to virtual formats. Therefore the Older Americans Act could make sure that nonvirtual formats remain. Then access to resources for those who want to learn and use the internet will be wonderful along with the access requested for rural areas.