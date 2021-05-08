Letter to the Editor, May 9, 2021: Traffic changes might ensure Ashe Blvd. safety

Traffic changes might

ensure Ashe Blvd. safety

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On May 4, a young man reportedly driving at a high speed on Arthur Ashe Boulevard lost control of his car and ended his life by hitting a light pole at Cary Street. The sound of the crash aroused more than 60 people from the surrounding apartment buildings and single-family homes. In silence, they watched the first responders, who appeared within minutes, extract the body from the mangled car and perform CPR in the ambulance. The public safety response was rapid and professional. The image is unforgettable.

The response, however, cannot stop here. Ashe Boulevard has become a high-speed thoroughfare of racing cars and motorcycles. The traffic has overwhelmed the residential neighborhood, putting families, children, pedestrians, tourists and shoppers at risk of injury or death. Vehicle speeds have increased, as have unsafe practices such as motorcycle wheelies and red-light running.