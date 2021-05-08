Letter to the Editor, May 9, 2021: Traffic changes might ensure Ashe Blvd. safety

Traffic changes might
ensure Ashe Blvd. safety
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On May 4, a young man reportedly driving at a high speed on Arthur Ashe Boulevard lost control of his car and ended his life by hitting a light pole at Cary Street. The sound of the crash aroused more than 60 people from the surrounding apartment buildings and single-family homes. In silence, they watched the first responders, who appeared within minutes, extract the body from the mangled car and perform CPR in the ambulance. The public safety response was rapid and professional. The image is unforgettable.
The response, however, cannot stop here. Ashe Boulevard has become a high-speed thoroughfare of racing cars and motorcycles. The traffic has overwhelmed the residential neighborhood, putting families, children, pedestrians, tourists and shoppers at risk of injury or death. Vehicle speeds have increased, as have unsafe practices such as motorcycle wheelies and red-light running.
Ashe Boulevard was designed more than a 100 years ago as a north-south connector to a bridge once costing a nickel, passing through an amusement park and a residential neighborhood. The boulevard was not designed for high speed or heavy traffic volume. To reduce speeds, decrease noise and improve pedestrian safety, the boulevard should be redesigned before other drivers or pedestrians are killed. Narrowing Ashe Boulevard to slow traffic, retiming traffic lights, and protecting major pedestrian intersections such as Ashe Boulevard and Cary Street would be major steps forward. Regulation of vehicle noise also might reduce speeds and create a better residential environment. Physical separation of the north-south portions of Ashe Boulevard at Broad Street also could help to re-establish the residential nature of the southernmost portion. Could a designated bike lane be included in a redesign?