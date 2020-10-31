Letter to the Editor, Nov. 1, 2020: As traffic at DMV stalls, driver complaints pile up

As traffic at DMV stalls,

driver complaints pile up

Editor, Time-Dispatch:

At the risk of piling on, I want to comment on recent Letters to the Editor by James P. Luke and Floyd B. Callihan about their issues with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

I, too, have to renew my driver's license by mid-November and cannot get an appointment until Dec. 8 at a DMV office 100 miles away.

Unfortunately, this boondoggle by the DMV is nothing new. I have a number of stories about interactions with the DMV that are too lengthy to go into here and are better suited to stand-up comedy routines.

I have had telephone interactions with the Virginia Department of Taxation, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and the State Corporation Commission, and in each case, my questions/problems were resolved within 20 minutes. I cannot get anyone at the DMV to answer the phone, and its website is a nightmare.

I bet I could call any ABC store in the commonwealth and ask about hours of operation, whether a certain product is in stock and its price, and have answers in three minutes.