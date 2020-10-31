Letter to the Editor, Nov. 1, 2020: Northam acted too quickly in seeking Peay's ouster

Northam acted too quickly
in seeking Peay's ouster
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
An egregious wrong has been committed upon a devoted servant of both the commonwealth and the nation. It needs to be duly noted. Gov. Ralph Northam has seen fit to seek the resignation of retired Gen. James Henry Binford Peay III, the superintendent of Virginia Military Institute (VMI).
Peay — a four-star general who selflessly gave to the country in two tours to Vietnam, command of the 101st Airborne in Desert Storm, and was recognized by Middle Eastern leaders as "the one American who has done the most to preserve the peace in the Middle East" as he retired from his command at U.S. Central Command — took on the position of superintendent at his alma mater. At VMI, he proceeded to completely rebuild the infrastructure of the post, increase the size of the corps and bring VMI to a new high ranking among colleges, the most accomplishments of any superintendent. He had indicated to the Board of Visitors his intention to retire after 17 years this past May. When COVID-19 hit, Peay felt compelled to stay and see VMI through the crisis.
Meanwhile, the cry went up about perceived racial injustices. Peay addressed the issues in a letter to the VMI community, offering many changes in traditions and practices, including relocating a statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson. Northam later announced a commission to study said issues, to which VMI immediately agreed. Suddenly, before any study, Northam conveyed to Peay that he had no confidence in his leadership and desired his resignation. Peay complied.
We have no confidence in the governor. After all, Northam never has been cleared of his own racial indiscretions. Is he covering himself at the general's expense? Judge for yourself.
Isabella W. Smith
and W. Ware Smith Jr.,
VMI Class of 1962.
Roanoke.