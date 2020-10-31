Letter to the Editor, Nov. 1, 2020: Northam acted too quickly in seeking Peay's ouster

Northam acted too quickly

in seeking Peay's ouster

Peay — a four-star general who selflessly gave to the country in two tours to Vietnam, command of the 101st Airborne in Desert Storm, and was recognized by Middle Eastern leaders as "the one American who has done the most to preserve the peace in the Middle East" as he retired from his command at U.S. Central Command — took on the position of superintendent at his alma mater. At VMI, he proceeded to completely rebuild the infrastructure of the post, increase the size of the corps and bring VMI to a new high ranking among colleges, the most accomplishments of any superintendent. He had indicated to the Board of Visitors his intention to retire after 17 years this past May. When COVID-19 hit, Peay felt compelled to stay and see VMI through the crisis.