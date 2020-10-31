Letter to the Editor, Nov. 1, 2020: Poor city leaders fail to back police, citizens

Poor city leaders fail

to back police, citizens

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Pamela Stallsmith's editorial about why the members on Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith's External Advisory Committee are not publicly named points out one of the byproducts of poor leadership in the city of Richmond and elsewhere.

She points out that the violence that ravaged the city took its toll on residents and downtown businesses, and how the protesters did damage, and she called it all unacceptable. Of course it was unacceptable. Where was leadership to stop it?

Where was anyone telling the citizens of Richmond, "Don't worry, we have your back. We'll step forth and do what is necessary to protect you"? Where was leadership telling the police officers, "We have your back"?

Leadership was lacking everywhere. So why wonder at all that no one wants to come forth and be named for helping the police when they have no confidence, no assurances and no peace of mind that those in charge will come forth and watch out for them when things get tough?

Mike Walton.