Letter to the Editor, Nov. 1, 2020: U.S. COVID-19 deaths outpace Europe by 90,000

U.S. COVID-19 deaths

outpace Europe by 90,000

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

By every comparative measure, the magnitude of avoidable U.S. COVID-19 deaths is shocking: The U.S. is among the 10% worst countries as ranked by their respective "per capita" COVID-19 death rates. Joining the U.S. among the 10% worst are such countries as Brazil, Mexico, Spain and Italy. The U.S. per capita death rate is 10 times greater than the median average of the 150 largest population countries.

As of Oct. 25, the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported that the U.S. recorded 225,000 deaths from COVID-19. On that same date, the seven largest European countries combined recorded 135,000 deaths from COVID-19, or 90,000 fewer deaths than the U.S. (The combined population of the seven most populated countries in continental Europe — Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Romania and the Netherlands — is 330 million, identical to the U.S. population.)