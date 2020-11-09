Letter to the Editor, Nov. 10, 2020: Congress must unite to act in ways to benefit all of us

Congress must unite to act

in ways to benefit all of us

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Several decades ago, the Republican and Democratic parties in Congress contained progressive and conservative wings within each party. This allowed the separate but equal wings to come together in mutual respect, work out differences, bring the rest of the party and pass legislation beneficial to all Americans.

Now, the two parties are so polarized that some members of Congress don't speak to one another. And the American people, already suffering a pandemic, now suffer a Congress at loggerheads.

For the sake of all of us, please pray that all Americans will allow President-elect Joe Biden to unite us, and that Congress will follow his example and pass meaningful legislation to get us out of this mess.

Ernest Irby.