Letter to the Editor, Nov. 10, 2020: Election officials help preserve American system

Election officials help

preserve American system

I served as an election officer in Fairfax County on Nov. 3. Like many of the hundreds of officers who worked on that day, this was my first time. Given the energy around this election nationally, I suspect there were many first-time election officers throughout the country.

I was struck, as I am sure they were, by the careful preparation; attention to detail; balance in parties represented for especially sensitive tasks, like curbside voting; dedication to service and duty; and — above all — preservation of the bedrock principles of the U.S. Constitution. I have every confidence that these same qualities continue to prevail in every state where vote counting continues. To serve in a civic role demands integrity, responsibility and a commitment to a cause greater than oneself — the preservation of democracy and the institutions we have held dear for more than 240 years. It is fragile, but it endures. Have faith, America — your neighbors, friends and family are hard at work keeping it alive and thriving.