Letter to the Editor, Nov. 10, 2020: Reader hopes for an end to years of divisiveness

Reader hopes for an end

to years of divisiveness

I'm so glad the election is over. I’ve been watching the happiness and exuberance of so many people — young, old, Black, white — celebrating the fact that the hate and divisiveness of the past four years, coming from the highest place in the land, is coming to an end. We all are Americans and God's children. We all bleed red. As a child of the 1960s, I always have been a bleeding-heart liberal, but thank you to all the people with heart who have stuck with it and continue to hope for the best in all of us. Peace.