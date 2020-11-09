 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, Nov. 10, 2020: Reader hopes for an end to years of divisiveness
0 comments

Letter to the Editor, Nov. 10, 2020: Reader hopes for an end to years of divisiveness

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Reader hopes for an end

to years of divisiveness

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I'm so glad the election is over. I’ve been watching the happiness and exuberance of so many people — young, old, Black, white — celebrating the fact that the hate and divisiveness of the past four years, coming from the highest place in the land, is coming to an end. We all are Americans and God's children. We all bleed red. As a child of the 1960s, I always have been a bleeding-heart liberal, but thank you to all the people with heart who have stuck with it and continue to hope for the best in all of us. Peace.

Louise Kallman.

Richmond.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News