Letter to the Editor, Nov. 10, 2020: Senate must move toward civility in governance

Senate must move toward
civility in governance
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When I consider the unlikely but calamitous possibility that my house might burn down, I spend some capital to buy insurance. I can't wait until the fire takes place. I have to do it beforehand.
In 2019, Republicans in the Virginia legislature faced the prospect of losing their majority in the upcoming state election and, with it, the ability to control the redistricting process. They took out insurance. For the first time, they voted to support an amendment that removed some of the power of the legislature to direct the redistricting process. That decision worked out for them, because they did lose the majority.
Now both Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate are facing similar uncertainty. Depending on the outcome of two runoff elections in Georgia, the Democrats risk another four years of a Senate dominated by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. The Republicans risk a Congress with both chambers in the hands of the Democrats. Both risk four more years of toxic partisanship and paralysis.
The two parties have an historic opportunity to mitigate what they would consider calamitous outcomes of the Georgia elections by taking out an insurance policy. Before the elections take place in January, they should negotiate a power-sharing agreement in which the majority party (whichever it might be) cedes some power to the minority. They could agree to share part of the responsibility of setting the agenda, controlling amendments and naming committee chairs. They could reduce the stakes of the election from all-or-none to most-or-some. It's been done before — witness the 50-50 U.S. Senate of 2001.
Even a limited degree of power sharing (and the negotiations producing it) might help restore cross-party interactions that have been lost in recent decades, thereby taking a step toward civility and effective governance that our country so desperately needs.
Jeff Elhai.
Richmond.