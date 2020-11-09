Letter to the Editor, Nov. 10, 2020: Senate must move toward civility in governance

Senate must move toward

civility in governance

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When I consider the unlikely but calamitous possibility that my house might burn down, I spend some capital to buy insurance. I can't wait until the fire takes place. I have to do it beforehand.

In 2019, Republicans in the Virginia legislature faced the prospect of losing their majority in the upcoming state election and, with it, the ability to control the redistricting process. They took out insurance. For the first time, they voted to support an amendment that removed some of the power of the legislature to direct the redistricting process. That decision worked out for them, because they did lose the majority.

Now both Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate are facing similar uncertainty. Depending on the outcome of two runoff elections in Georgia, the Democrats risk another four years of a Senate dominated by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. The Republicans risk a Congress with both chambers in the hands of the Democrats. Both risk four more years of toxic partisanship and paralysis.