Letter to the Editor, Nov. 10, 2020: Trump's erratic behavior proved to be his undoing

Trump's erratic behavior

proved to be his undoing

Although numerous lawsuits alleging voting irregularities in several states will play out over the coming weeks, it’s apparent that President Donald Trump has lost his 2020 bid for re-election. Rather than policy deficiencies, Trump’s failure to be re-elected was due to his bizarre behavior and questions regarding his character. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton’s most astute observation regarding her opponent was that Trump did not possess the temperament to be president. Given Clinton's own questionable ethics, Americans voted to take a chance on an outsider to reorient a federal government that had grown inattentive to the concerns of its citizens.

After four years of the Trump presidency, the majority of Americans agree with Clinton’s assessment of Trump. The 2020 election confirms that Americans have been dismayed by Trump’s incessant, nonsensical tweets; his outlandish, ill-considered and knee-jerk public statements; his juvenile insults; his reluctance to study and to inform himself on key issues; and by his general lack of decorum. In effect, Americans are exhausted after four years of Trump’s nonstop chaos. Even though his policies perhaps remain preferable to either Biden’s nebulous, undefined agenda or the socialist goals enumerated in the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force recommendations, Trump has proved to be his own worst enemy. Day in and day out, his staff members — and Trump chewed through many of them — spent most of their time cleaning up after his reckless eruptions. It’s one thing to be a political outsider, resistant to K Street overtures and traditional congressional horse-trading; it’s entirely another to be rude, arrogant and ignorant. The Trump presidency will be remembered for having been driven by the president’s ego, narcissism and reliance upon a sophomoric gut. Trump never has listened to anyone and that has proved to be his undoing as America’s 45th president.