Letter to the Editor, Nov. 12, 2020: A Prohibition advocate to be reckoned with

A Prohibition advocate

to be reckoned with

The recent Insight page retrospective on Prohibition did not mention Bishop James Cannon Jr. Cannon was the right-hand man and successor to Wayne Bidwell Wheeler, longtime leader of the Anti-Saloon League. After graduating from Randolph-Macon College, Cannon lived the bulk of his 80 years as a Virginian. He was the principal of Blackstone College for Women and he became a Methodist bishop. As to his influence on American politics, H.L. Menken once quipped, "Congress was his troop of Boy Scouts and Presidents trembled whenever his name was mentioned."