Letter to the Editor, Nov. 12, 2020: A Prohibition advocate to be reckoned with

A Prohibition advocate
to be reckoned with
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The recent Insight page retrospective on Prohibition did not mention Bishop James Cannon Jr. Cannon was the right-hand man and successor to Wayne Bidwell Wheeler, longtime leader of the Anti-Saloon League. After graduating from Randolph-Macon College, Cannon lived the bulk of his 80 years as a Virginian. He was the principal of Blackstone College for Women and he became a Methodist bishop. As to his influence on American politics, H.L. Menken once quipped, "Congress was his troop of Boy Scouts and Presidents trembled whenever his name was mentioned."
Michael Browder.
Chesterfield.