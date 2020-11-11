Letter to the Editor, Nov. 12, 2020: Fountain was a wet idea in support of a dry cause

Fountain was a wet idea

in support of a dry cause

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Cheers to the RTD for its Insight page on Prohibition. It was very informative. As the accompanying photograph attested, Richmond was a factor in the movement.

Your teetotal readers might like to learn of Sarah Hoge, a Richmond resident who served a long term as president of the Anti-Saloon League. Hoge also was the force behind placing the temperance fountain in Byrd Park.

Erected in May 1927, the purpose of the fountain was to provide an alternative to alcohol. It has, however, been dry for some time. The inscription remains legible and is informative, and includes accolades to Frances Willard, who became president of the Woman's Christian Temperance Union in 1879. It reads as follows:

"This fountain is erected by the Womans Christian Temperance Union of Richmond City and Henrico County and their friends in memory of the crusaders of Hillsboro, Ohio, who went out December 19, 1873 with the weapons of prayer and faith in God to overthrow the liquor traffic

"And also in memory of Frances E. Willard, organizer of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union.