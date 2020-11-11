Letter to the Editor, Nov. 12, 2020: Saluting Jackson statue helped cadets hone action

Saluting Jackson statue
helped cadets hone action
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Virginia Military Institute (VMI) has decided to move the statue of Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson to another locale. Tradition has been for first-year cadets (“Rats”) to salute the statue whenever they exited the barracks through Jackson Arch. Recently, some have asserted the tradition was racist. That is incorrect. Rather, saluting the statue was to give every new cadet plenty of practice learning to salute properly.
Most Rats entered VMI quite unfamiliar with military customs and courtesies. Learning to render a proper salute was an important part of the training required for success at VMI. Practicing by saluting an officer in stone was one way to gain practice while at the VMI post, especially since there were few military officers in the flesh to salute. On occasion, VMI upperclassmen stood outside Jackson Arch to observe the Rats as they exited and rendered their salutes, in case some of them required feedback.
The saluting was valuable training. Once in the fall of 1976, I briskly walked past the intimidating personage of Col. William J. “Buck” Buchanan, the VMI commandant, just after having rendered a salute to the Jackson statue while exiting the arch. (Buchanan was a war hero, and highly decorated. Cadets were wise not to arouse his displeasure.)
Apparently, my salute that day was a bit shaky. Buchanan stopped me after I had taken several steps beyond the arch. True to his stoic persona, he corrected the positioning of my right hand while I stood terrified before him. It was a brief, one-time teaching moment. My experiences were not unique, and I’m sure there are plenty of other cadets who probably recall the practical benefit of having learned to render a proper military salute — in part by practicing on the statue of Jackson.
Forrest L. Marion,
VMI Class of 1980.
Montgomery, Ala.