Letter to the Editor, Nov. 12, 2020: Saluting Jackson statue helped cadets hone action

Saluting Jackson statue

helped cadets hone action

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginia Military Institute (VMI) has decided to move the statue of Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson to another locale. Tradition has been for first-year cadets (“Rats”) to salute the statue whenever they exited the barracks through Jackson Arch. Recently, some have asserted the tradition was racist. That is incorrect. Rather, saluting the statue was to give every new cadet plenty of practice learning to salute properly.

Most Rats entered VMI quite unfamiliar with military customs and courtesies. Learning to render a proper salute was an important part of the training required for success at VMI. Practicing by saluting an officer in stone was one way to gain practice while at the VMI post, especially since there were few military officers in the flesh to salute. On occasion, VMI upperclassmen stood outside Jackson Arch to observe the Rats as they exited and rendered their salutes, in case some of them required feedback.