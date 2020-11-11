Letter to the Editor, Nov. 12, 2020: VMI should examine past, set new course for future

VMI should examine past,

set new course for future

Virginia Military Institute (VMI) is a fine institution. My father, grandfather and great-grandfather graduated from VMI, and I was raised to revere it and its graduates. I still do. However, all institutions — as do all individuals — have a dark side, and VMI is not unique in needing to examine its own. If we don’t examine our darkness from within, outside forces will coerce us to bring the unexamined to the light, and usually in a not-so-pretty way. I believe that is what is happening at VMI and all across the country. Owning our flaws does not negate our goodness; it enables us to become better, stronger and more whole. The issue is not so much either/or, but both/and. VMI can be both a historically fine institution, and also one that is aware of its dark side and is willing to modify its course in order to embrace the new. VMI can transform itself to be a fine, respected and just institution for all its cadets, alumni and supporters, in spite of its history and because of its history. I have confidence that VMI will continue to be a fine institution, and a better one.