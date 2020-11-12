Letter to the Editor, Nov. 13, 2020: Graceful defeat no longer part of GOP playbook

Graceful defeat no longer

part of GOP playbook

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The concession speech is one of the most unique aspects of the American election. William Jennings Bryan began this tradition in 1896 when he lost the presidential election to William McKinley. Since then, the concession speech has been part of the American political landscape. It celebrates democracy, honors the integrity of the election and allows the country to unite under a new leader. Sadly, in this year of division, hostility and anger, this tradition seems to be on its way to the dustbin of history, much to the detriment of Americans.

As most readers would agree, President Donald Trump most likely never will concede this election. His poor-sport attitude, along with his ego, hinders his ability to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.