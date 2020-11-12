Letter to the Editor, Nov. 13, 2020: Innocence commission needed in Virginia

Innocence commission

needed in Virginia

It came as no surprise that one of the first moves Virginia Democrats made this year was to file bills seeking to abolish the death penalty. I’ve always supported the death penalty to some degree. I believe that some crimes are so heinous that the only fitting punishment is death. While I do not agree that abolishing the death penalty is the right thing to do, the death penalty does need reform in Virginia.

On average, a Virginia death row inmate will spend seven years in prison between sentencing and execution. Although Virginia has been much more careful than other states in ensuring that no innocent people are executed, there is another reform that should be implemented: the creation of innocence commissions. In 2006, North Carolina became the first state to establish such a commission. North Carolina has a panel of eight members, which includes a superior court judge, a prosecuting attorney, a defense attorney, a victim advocate, a member of the public, a sheriff and two discretionary members. The commission reviews factual innocence claims, and since its inception, the panel has reviewed more than 2,800 claims. Such a system would be extremely important for death penalty cases in Virginia, and the legislature should seek to establish an innocence commission here.