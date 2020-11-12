Letter to the Editor, Nov. 13, 2020: Rasoul a steady leader with vision for future

Rasoul a steady leader

with vision for future

The many supporters fortunate to have worked with Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, have observed the steady calm that comes from moral strength, not political power. He promotes common values, not partisan agendas. He rallies support around enduring goals, and he never wastes energy on token targets. Doris Kearns Goodwin, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian, writes that the central measurement of democracy can be gauged by the questions its leaders share with the public. Indeed, Rasoul always defines and explains the important legislative decisions and processes confronting him. He believes stakeholders must be given opportunity to shape public policy from the start, partly because doing so promotes fairness, but also because he trusts us.