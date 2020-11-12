Letter to the Editor, Nov. 13, 2020: To stop virus, institute 2-week total lockdown

To stop virus, institute

2-week total lockdown

Europe is incorrectlyhandling the COVID-19 pandemic, with curfews and partial shutdowns. These cause maximum economic damage while providing minimal medical benefit. The virus needs human hosts to survive and multiply. The way to crush COVID-19 is with a 14-day 100% lockdown. Everything except hospitals must close for 14 days. Nobody should go anywhere. On Day 15, everything can open. Until vaccine administration is widespread, universal mask-wearing in public is a must, as well as maintaining social distancing of 6 feet of separation. People must self-isolate for 10 days at the first sign of any symptoms. Without community spread, testing and contact tracing can squelch small outbreaks.