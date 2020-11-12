Letter to the Editor, Nov. 13, 2020: Trump's failure to concede threatens U.S. stability

Trump's failure to concede

threatens U.S. stability

The dangerous and dictator-like charade being perpetrated by President Donald Trump and his frightened and feckless enablers, claiming that the 2020 presidential election was illegitimate and fraudulent, is not going to accomplish much. But given Trump's narcissism and threats, it is not surprising. It will not reassure our citizens that the norms of government are being restored and preserved. Trying to deny that he lost and resisting the peaceful transition of power will not promote the United States’ image around the world as a beacon of democracy. Quite the opposite — it resembles practices in “banana republics” run by dictators. It will not prevent Joe Biden from becoming the 46th president on Jan. 20, 2021. It will not help protect the security and safety of our people from foreign attack. It will not help us overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. It will not help restore economic prosperity for Americans. What it will accomplish is to cement for all time Trump’s place in history as the worst president in this country’s nearly two and a half centuries of existence.