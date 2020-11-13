Letter to the Editor, Nov. 14, 2020: Crisis training needed for all police officers

Crisis training needed

for all police officers

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On Veterans Day, the Richmond Times-Dispatch published a news story about Richmond Police Officer Jason Jones. Jones saved the life of a mentally disturbed woman. He said the crisis intervention training that he had received from the department several years ago kicked in.

We have seen so much negativity about police officers, and some of it has been well-deserved. We have heard calls for mental health professionals to be available for calls just like this one.

Kudos to Jones for his work. Police officers not only enforce laws, but also are there to protect and serve the public. Jones demonstrated that crisis intervention training does work. As an emergency room nurse, I found that crisis intervention is some of the most mentally and emotionally challenging work. It takes a lot of patience, understanding and acceptance of others.

We need to do more to acknowledge the outstanding work of officers like Jason Jones and support police departments to continue this kind of training for all officers. There are many times and situations when this kind of training can be useful to the officer on the street.