Letter to the Editor, Nov. 14, 2020: Election can be catalyst for making nation better

Election can be catalyst

for making nation better

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

If ever there was a battle of good versus evil, enacted before a world holding its collective breath, this election was it.

Thankfully, enough people of goodwill came forward to help continue the struggle to form a more perfect union. We are a young country, still in our adolescence in many ways and learning as we go. We have been cruel at times, destroying most of those who already were here and enslaving others on whose backs we became wealthy. Those wrongs never will have sufficient atonement, but we must face their evil intent and keep trying.

This election might prove to be a giant step toward creating a country of equal opportunity for every person to achieve good health care and jobs, decent housing and schools, and living lives free of fear. We are one people in this vast land, with roots all over the globe. None of us has the claim of being better than others — most of our ancestors disembarked from ships long ago, to begin a life hopefully free of oppression and death because of ethnicity or religion.