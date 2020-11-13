Letter to the Editor, Nov. 14, 2020: Reader proposes changes to election campaigning

Reader proposes changes

to election campaigning

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am so glad this election is over. If the politicians spent as much time, money and energy on issues facing the nation as they spent on their election campaigns, the United States would be much better off. To improve future elections, the respectability and the gross amounts of money put into elections, I propose the following:

• No ads can begin for elections prior to Sept. 1;

• An independent group should review every ad to check on the accuracy of the message;

• No campaign should be able to spend — from any source(s) — more than $5 million;

• Ninety percent of ads should tout what the candidate stands for on issues instead of what the other candidate lacks;

• All state laws should be the same for all elections;

• No mail-in ballots unless the voter is in the armed forces or is living out of state;

• Allow voting to begin two weeks prior to Election Day; and