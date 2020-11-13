Letter to the Editor, Nov. 14, 2020: Unfavorable poll result spurred Trump into action

Unfavorable poll result

spurred Trump into action

Was the poll wrong? I decided to look at the poll cited by all three as the most outrageous. The Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted between Oct. 20 and Oct. 25 gave former Vice President Joe Biden a 17-point lead over Trump (57% versus 40%) in Wisconsin. Statistical surveying is not perfect. Polls like this will be wrong 5% of the time, and this particular poll could be one of those, but I don’t think so.

So, what happened to cause that 17-point difference dwindle to what now appears to be less than a 1% edge for Biden? First, instead of only asking: "If the election were being held today, for whom would you vote?" the poll extended the question by asking: "Which candidate would you lean toward?" Potential voters who were on the fence did not have to pick a candidate, but could lean to one side or the other, even if it only was a slight lean. Next, the poll was conducted during an active campaign week. The final presidential debate occurred two days into the poll on Oct. 22. Trump visited Wisconsin two days later on Oct. 24. Some potential voters might answer differently before the debate, after the debate and after Trump’s visit. It seems the Trump campaign took the poll results seriously. Trump made six trips to Wisconsin between Oct. 24 and Nov. 2. Campaigns make those visits to win over voters — especially those on or near the fence.