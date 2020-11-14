Letter to the Editor, Nov. 15, 2020: Holocaust survivor prays 'Never again'

Holocaust survivor

prays 'Never again'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

At age 99, my eyes and other organs are giving out. But I squinted and squirreled to read the print of Chris Gentilviso's breathtaking Kristallnacht editorial.

Have 82 years really passed since the knocks came on the door, and Mama, Papa and I were tossed into the streets?

Yes, Kristallnacht was the beginning of the Holocaust, the murder of 6 million people, from grandmas to babes in arms.

Let us all now sit and say and pray: "Never again!"

Frances Nunnally.