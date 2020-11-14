 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, Nov. 15, 2020: Lindquist's 'Memories' delight sports fans
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

If one could say anything good has come out of COVID-19, it would be found in the sports pages of The Times-Dispatch. Retired sports writer Jerry Lindquist, who spent nearly 50 years on the TD's sports desk returned as a special correspondent to write “Sports Memories.” Those masterful columns now amount to nearly 30 and have covered the bases, the gridiron, the boxing ring, the ice rink and any other sports venue one might conceive.

My hat is off to Jerry. His prose continues to include delightful “well-turned” phrases and his memory — well, it simply is great.

Let’s continue “Sports Memories” into the distant future. They are magnificent.

Wilford Kale.

Williamsburg.

