Letter to the Editor, Nov. 15, 2020: Pocahontas ideal choice for honor in U.S. Capitol

Pocahontas ideal choice

for honor in U.S. Capitol

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

For someone my age who has an interest in history, George Marshall would be the natural and best choice to replace the statue of Robert E. Lee in National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol. Both men being native sons and military leaders offers some synergy and meaningful contrast. And I have held Maggie L. Walker in high esteem ever since I learned about her as a student growing up in Stratford Hills. Her life story is remarkable and an inspiration. Not mentioned is Booker T. Washington, whose pragmatism accomplished so much for so many in his lifetime and beyond.

But when I saw reference to Pocahontas in Andrew Cain's RTD story, I immediately changed my mind and hope that there will be broad, unequivocal support for her statue to be placed in the Capitol. To my understanding, there is no one better suited for a number of reasons. Her role in the very beginning of the history of what became America was pivotal. And her bearing and charm, her noble and honorable actions and sentiments are examples for not only our confused and turbulent times, but for all time.