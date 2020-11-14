Letter to the Editor, Nov. 15, 2020: Time to repair damage done to economy, public trust

Time to repair damage done

to economy, public trust

In The Associated Press story "GOP backs Trump as he fights election results, transition," we see President Donald Trump grasping to retain power like a dime store demagogue, firing "disloyal" public servants, making unfounded and dangerous allegations about our elections, and denying the reality that he lost. Even the National Review makes the obvious call: "No one should expect the post-recount vote totals to be dramatically different from the pre-recount vote totals." Trump's showboating is good for retiring his campaign debts, but disastrous for our country and trust in our institutions. Cradle conservatives like me can't wait to see Trump go and welcome a new administration that promotes character and honesty. We have a long row ahead to repair the damage done in the past four years to our economy, public health and social contract, and we can't begin that effort without leaders grounded in reality.