Trump puts own interests

over those of Americans

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

President Donald Trump's efforts to undermine the election, fire key officials and refuse to aid in a smooth transition are reminiscent of Saddam Hussein's scorched-earth policy. At the end of the Persian Gulf War, Hussein set the Kuwait oil wells on fire before retreating.

Such is the way of authoritarian leaders who value personal power over the interest of the people.

Chena Butler.