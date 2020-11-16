Letter to the Editor, Nov. 17, 2020: Hanson's defense of Trump rides off on wrong trail

Hanson's defense of Trump

rides off on wrong trail

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Aside from Victor Davis Hanson’s feeble hint in his recent op-ed that the 2020 presidential election remains undecided, his effort to ennoble President Donald Trump holds more interest for what it does not say than for what it does.

Hanson suggests that Trump was rejected more for his affect than his actions. Nothing is further from the truth. The list of Trump’s misdeeds slipping Hanson’s memory is lengthy: courting autocrats while straining productive alliances to breaking point; undermining the U.S. Justice Department’s independence while calling for prosecution and imprisonment of political opponents; threatening to withhold military assistance from a foreign leader should dirt on a rival not be forthcoming; flouting of congressional requests for testimony and documents; and refusal to divest from businesses or to surrender tax returns while directing taxpayer dollars into his properties.

Trump’s assault on the press has been accompanied by unparalleled mendaciousness, tens of thousands of falsehoods. Such discrediting of objective fact is Act One, Scene One in the autocrat’s script.