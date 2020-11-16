Letter to the Editor, Nov. 17, 2020: Hanson's defense of Trump rides off on wrong trail

Hanson's defense of Trump
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Aside from Victor Davis Hanson’s feeble hint in his recent op-ed that the 2020 presidential election remains undecided, his effort to ennoble President Donald Trump holds more interest for what it does not say than for what it does.
Hanson suggests that Trump was rejected more for his affect than his actions. Nothing is further from the truth. The list of Trump’s misdeeds slipping Hanson’s memory is lengthy: courting autocrats while straining productive alliances to breaking point; undermining the U.S. Justice Department’s independence while calling for prosecution and imprisonment of political opponents; threatening to withhold military assistance from a foreign leader should dirt on a rival not be forthcoming; flouting of congressional requests for testimony and documents; and refusal to divest from businesses or to surrender tax returns while directing taxpayer dollars into his properties.
Trump’s assault on the press has been accompanied by unparalleled mendaciousness, tens of thousands of falsehoods. Such discrediting of objective fact is Act One, Scene One in the autocrat’s script.
Even Trump’s affect, glossed over by Hanson as “uncivilized mannerisms,” has been corrosive. His misogyny, xenophobia and bigotry are unconcealed. Is it coincidence that hate crimes have spiked or that federal law enforcement’s concern with terrorism perpetrated by far-right groups has risen?
The president’s shambolic response to the coronavirus somehow evaded Hanson’s recollection: a quarter-million people in America are dead, with infections projected to reach 300,000 daily and frightening mortality to follow. Trump prescribes intravenous Clorox and searching for an orifice in which to jam an ultraviolet lamp.
Hanson equates Trump with cinematic cowboys riding into the sunset. However, the main element in riding off, in fact, actually is doing it, not sulking in the White House while considering pardons for one’s children, one’s cronies and oneself, and reportedly wondering whether pardons can expiate crimes yet to be committed.
David Routt.
Richmond.