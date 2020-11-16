Letter to the Editor, Nov. 17, 2020: Pocahontas worthy choice to represent Virginia

Pocahontas worthy choice

to represent Virginia

My thoughts had been a statue of Pocahontas. She was a person to whom not a lot of credit has been given to the invaluable part she played in our country. She genuinely was intrigued by the unfamiliar people that had come to the shores of her home. She acquainted herself with the Jamestown settlers, which I’m sure showed a lot of courage as well as curiosity about those people. Her help in befriending the settlers and lending her expertise in making it easier for these settlers is to be admired. She was able to help the settlers, perhaps saving many of their lives. She was willing to learn the English ways, and after her marriage to John Rolfe, she accompanied him to England to meet with aristocratic society there.