Letter to the Editor, Nov. 17, 2020: Too much time, money wasted on campaigning
Letter to the Editor, Nov. 17, 2020: Too much time, money wasted on campaigning

Too much time, money

wasted on campaigning

Editor, Times Dispatch:

In his recent Letter to the Editor, "Reader proposes changes to election campaigning," correspondent Jeff Custer did an amazing job discussing potential campaign reforms that I, too, would like to see studied. This election was painful, but honestly, too much money and time long has been allowed, particularly for presidential campaigns. Perhaps this year we're burned out enough to actually clamor for campaign reform. My thanks go to Custer for his letter. Now it's up to the rest of us to act on this idea.

Sandy Rabuck.

Henrico.

