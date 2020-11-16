Letter to the Editor, Nov. 17, 2020: Why won't GOP accept truth about election security?

Why won't GOP accept truth

about election security?

Secretaries of state in all 50 states clearly have stated that there is no evidence of fraud. The federal government’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency stated that the 2020 election was the most secure in American history. Judges across the country threw the Trump campaign’s election fraud lawsuits out of court for lack of evidence. Law firms who represented the Trump campaign’s efforts in court are quitting because there is nothing valid to pursue. Votes were counted under the watchful eyes of official Republican, independent and Democratic observers. The election was fair. That’s the truth.

So, why do Republicans not believe the election results? The answers both are simple and appalling. Republicans do not believe the truth because they are not being told the truth by sources they rely on for information (i.e., conservative media outlets, and TV and radio personalities). Elected Republicans in Congress are refusing to counter Trump’s lies with the truth and are refusing to demand that the normal transition of power begin. They intentionally are perpetuating doubt. Republicans do not believe the truth because Trump keeps tweeting that there was fraud, and Republicans are choosing to believe him because they are caught up in Trump’s cult of personality. Trump has been lying to all of us, including Republicans, for four years with more than 22,000 lies since the day he took office. He’s lying now. There is no fraud. So, the real question is not whether Biden should support an investigation. The real question is why do Republicans keep choosing lies over truth and Trump over America?