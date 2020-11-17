Letter to the Editor, Nov. 18, 2020: Former bandmate shares memories of Army veteran

Former bandmate shares

memories of Army veteran

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Brian Arnold and I served together as members of the U.S. Army CONARC Band of Fort Monroe. Both of us served during the outbreak of the Vietnam conflict. Military personnel acted both as advisers and interpreters before this war soon escalated. In our barracks at Fort Monroe, we had many conversations and discussions on various topics late into the night.

Brian was older than most of us who served in the band company. A college graduate, he possessed a beautiful tenor voice. Brian often served as soloist at a nearby church. Our band company later became the funeral band for Gen. Douglas MacArthur when he passed away. We both participated as members of the second eight-man rank of French horns in that band. Little did we know during this time in the spring of 1964 that all eyes of the world would be upon us.

Brian and I both were approached about becoming warrant officers for various army bands. Being discharged in June 1966, I chose to attend a music school. But Brian decided to further his military career by becoming a warrant officer.