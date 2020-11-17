Letter to the Editor, Nov. 18, 2020: Former bandmate shares memories of Army veteran

Former bandmate shares
memories of Army veteran
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Brian Arnold and I served together as members of the U.S. Army CONARC Band of Fort Monroe. Both of us served during the outbreak of the Vietnam conflict. Military personnel acted both as advisers and interpreters before this war soon escalated. In our barracks at Fort Monroe, we had many conversations and discussions on various topics late into the night.
Brian was older than most of us who served in the band company. A college graduate, he possessed a beautiful tenor voice. Brian often served as soloist at a nearby church. Our band company later became the funeral band for Gen. Douglas MacArthur when he passed away. We both participated as members of the second eight-man rank of French horns in that band. Little did we know during this time in the spring of 1964 that all eyes of the world would be upon us.
Brian and I both were approached about becoming warrant officers for various army bands. Being discharged in June 1966, I chose to attend a music school. But Brian decided to further his military career by becoming a warrant officer.
Both of us have kept in touch through letters and emails after my discharge. My wife and I once visited Brian at Fort Benning, Ga., which was his first assignment after becoming company commander and serving as warrant officer.
Brian has had a brilliant band leader career in Asia and Europe, as well as stateside. He developed Parkinson’s disease after being exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam, and he now is on permanent disability.
On Veterans Day this year, I ate dinner with my wife, my oldest son — who also is an Army veteran — and our grandson. I think of my friend Brian quite often now. I own a recorded tape of music from the many division army bands that he has conducted.
Robert (“Bobby”) J. Spiers Jr.
Henrico.