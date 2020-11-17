Letter to the Editor, Nov. 18, 2020: Impact studies needed before legalizing pot

Impact studies needed

before legalizing pot

While I am not completely sure what side of the marijuana debate I am on, I am saddened to see Gov. Ralph Northam will introduce and support legislation to legalize marijuana before releasing to the public a report compiled with the aid of government officials, health care professionals and community leaders. With several states already having legalized marijuana, the results — both positive and negative — should be studied. It is my understanding that the THC levels in marijuana today are significantly higher than in previous decades. Vaping of THC can result in severe damage to organs, especially the kidneys. The nonprofit organization Smart Approaches to Marijuana has been tracking the damaging impacts of marijuana legalization. Legalization of marijuana should have thorough impact studies done before passing a law based on tax profits and a social impact that might hurt significantly more then it will help.