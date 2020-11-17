Letter to the Editor, Nov. 18, 2020: Stalled on big problems? Work to fix smaller issues

Stalled on big problems?

Work to fix smaller issues

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In 2016, there were no major crises, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had conceded and President-elect Donald Trump was trying to form his transition team.

Now, facing a multitude of crises, President-elect Joe Biden wants to bring us together. He already is forming a COVID-19 response team and facing up to the worst danger, the Dis-United States of America.

The past four years divided our country. We are so evenly split. Party politics tell us if one side wins, the other side loses. How can this be, unless the winning party subjugates the other half of the population? After more than 240 years, we know that doesn’t work. Abraham Lincoln, our first Republican president, told us, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” But how do we come together?

We can’t yet agree about abortions, but together we can help mothers and newborn children in need. We can’t yet agree on gun control, but we can stop attacking one another on public forums and reduce the hysteria manufacturers use to drive up sales of guns and ammunition.