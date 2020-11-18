Letter to the Editor, Nov. 18, 2020: Stop lowering the bar instead of enforcing rules

Stop lowering the bar
instead of enforcing rules
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It should be extremely competitive to get into the Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School. Entrance exams and grade-point averages are good ways to choose those who are offered entry. Automobile owners should have to maintain their entire car — headlights and taillights included. It’s a safety issue. Why should my life be at risk because another driver cannot keep his car's lights working?
We should not legalize marijuana just because it causes too many “interactions with police.” Talk about the tail wagging the dog. Let’s stop changing the rules to accommodate behaviors, and start changing behaviors to follow the rules.
Mike Venaglia.
Midlothian.