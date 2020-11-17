Letter to the Editor, Nov. 18, 2020: Trump backers cause harm by supporting false claims

Trump backers cause harm

by supporting false claims

Trump backers harm country

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It was a great day when former Vice President Joe Biden officially became President-elect Biden. Even though President Donald Trump is claiming the election isn't over and that he won, we know he eventually will leave office. So no worries there.

But what really is sad and troublesome, even dangerous to our democracy, is the number of Republican senators and others in the administration who are backing Trump in the many lies he is telling and the lawsuits he is filing, claiming the election was fraudulent and was stolen from him. Some agree with him. Others say nothing.

They all know he has no chance of staying in office and yet they are enabling the destabilization of our country and our democracy by allowing him to prevent a peaceful transition. How dare they show such disrespect to their country. Once again, Trump is getting the green light from the Republican senators for whatever harm he might cause to this country in the next two months. Shame on them.

Gloria Cauthorn.