Letter to the Editor, Nov. 19, 2020: Americans turn blind eye on detained children

Americans turn blind eye

on detained children

My son and my mother were discussing her service during World War II. My son was impressed with the nationwide commitment to the war effort. He said, “If only Americans had known about Hitler’s treatment of the Jews, America would have entered the war earlier and millions of lives would have been saved.” My mother’s eyes misted over and she said, “Oh, we knew. The newspapers reported it. Refugees told us. May God forgive us. We knew.”

Well, Americans, we know. Under U.S. government directives, more than 5,400 children have been separated from their families since 2017 — more than half of them are younger than age 10. For thousands of them, their parents were deported, leaving the children in unsanitary, overcrowded and dangerous holding cells that the children call “hieleras” or iceboxes. For many of these children, 666 as of today’s count, there is no plan for reunification with their families. Many children between the ages of 4 and 18 have been deported to countries where they have no family connection, no homes and no sponsor. These deportations were done without any notification to the children’s families. The government refuses to issue the number and treatment of COVID-19 cases in detention compounds. Three years into the family separation policy, children still are in cages on American soil, held under the direction and supervision of the U.S. government. Amid whistleblower accounts of medical neglect, beatings, rape and forced sterilization, the American Academy of Pediatrics has called the “torture and enforced disappearance of minors” in U.S. custody a violation of the Geneva Conventions and the Additional Protocols and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.