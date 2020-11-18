Letter to the Editor, Nov. 19, 2020: Maggie L. Walker deserves honor at U.S. Capitol

Maggie L. Walker deserves

honor at U.S. Capitol

I disagree with Patricia Compton's recent Letter to the Editor, proposing Pocahontas as a new statue in the National Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol. She is an important figure in Virginia history, especially for her communication with the Jamestown colony. However, a lot of her interaction with the settlers was not of her own volition; she was captured and possibly raped during the First Anglo-Powhatan War, and touted — by John Rolfe — as an example of the “civilized savage” during their travels to England. Making her into a statue for the U.S. Capitol only would continue America's colonial dehumanization of the young woman, representing her as an object of colonial Virginian history, rather the influential Powhatan individual she was.