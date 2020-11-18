Letter to the Editor, Nov. 19, 2020: To reduce spread of virus, comply with mask mandate

To reduce spread of virus,

comply with mask mandate

I recently read the news story “Walmart starts counting, limiting customers again amid virus surge.” As of right now, America has had more than 11 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, and restrictions that were expanded or eased up on again are about to be reduced. It was inevitable for big retailers such as Walmart and Target to have to go back to counting customers who go in and out of their businesses and readjust their COVID-19 precautions.

With Black Friday sales already underway, it will have to be a collective effort of both customers and workers to keep one another safe and trust one another to practice precautions such as wearing a mask and social distancing when possible so everyone can return to their loved ones during the holidays. However, workers also will have to deal with customers who believe it is their right to do whatever they want and endanger those who are immunocompromised by not wearing a mask or practicing social distancing. These customers do not want to conform to the new norm of wearing a mask in public, and any worker who tries to get them to comply possibly could be harmed in the process. During these difficult times, people have to realize we depend on one another more than we think, and in order to decrease cases, everyone needs to be of one accord.