Letter to the Editor, Nov. 2, 2020: Foreign aid can help create markets for U.S. goods

Foreign aid can help create

markets for U.S. goods

The economic fallout from COVID-19 is continuing to rock our nation more and more every day. Although we have made remarkable strides in the medical field, people in the United States, as well as all over the world, still are financially struggling. While it is hard for citizens to wrap their heads around giving more money to the international community for foreign aid, it is important for people to understand the significance it has on our own country’s economy.

Foreign aid is beneficial to the U.S. for an abundance of reasons. However, one that the country should be capitalizing on right now is investing in the world’s poor. This is because many of the world’s fastest-growing economies are in the developing world. Foreign aid gives struggling countries the money and resources needed to become sustainable states, which creates new markets for U.S. businesses. For instance, according to the statistics on The Borgen Project website, between 1960 and 2005, the U.S. gave Mexico $1.7 billion in aid. Today, the United States’ annual exports from Mexico exceed $265 billion, proving the United States' substantial return of its investment. More so, in Tennessee alone, more than $33 billion in goods and services were exported to foreign countries in 2014. This trade, in turn, supports more than 830,000 local jobs (22%).