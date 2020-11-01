Letter to the Editor, Nov. 2, 2020: How can W&M justify its spending on athletics?

How can W&M justify

its spending on athletics?

When I wrote the recent op-ed urging the College of William & Mary (W&M) to look closely at its core athletic issues — the burgeoning costs of football and basketball — I did not have the space to address the expected reply that these programs at the current levels are supported as being incurred for public relations, fundraising and student recruiting.

No surprise, W&M marched out this argument. This common canard rarely is tested. The Patriot League composed of great universities concluded these expenses were not justified. It’s not a complicated question. W&M should take the issue to its fine business school and let it quantify the costs and benefits as any business would do. If they truly are effective marketing and sales costs, they will stand on their own weight in the context of the school’s overall tuition and fees charged to its students and should be allocated away from athletics to those cost centers. I don’t know W&M’s financial situation or the comparable schools in the Patriot League. Nevertheless, and I could be wrong, but I bet W&M’s spending exceeds those of the Patriot League’s football and basketball programs and that excess would not stand such independent scrutiny as a marketing cost.