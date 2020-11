Widespread mask-wearing

could reduce virus spread

So here we go with round three of COVID-19, which has spared Virginia to some extent but still is out there. Masks are not pretty, but if 95% of us reliably used them, it truly could lead to a knockdown of COVID-19 infections over the next few months. If not, the virus will continue to wreak havoc on our lives, economy and everything else that makes life worth living.