Letter to the Editor, Nov. 20, 2020: Act selflessly, wear mask to protect lives of others

Act selflessly, wear mask

to protect lives of others

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Time and time again these days, I hear so many people say, “What is it going to take to convince people to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and do what the science prescribes to help stop the spread of infection? I just don’t get it.”

Despite the fact that there really was no coordinated national plan to confront the pandemic head-on, the entire scientific community — apart from a few naysayers — said that wearing masks not only protects the wearers but also will protect those who are around them. Still, the denials persist.

One problem is that the virus manifests itself differently from person to person. It is not like a cold or the flu, where one would see familiar symptoms and similar reactions among those infected. And just because you might not have seen or known anyone who has contracted COVID-19 does not mean you will not contract it yourself.