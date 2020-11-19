Letter to the Editor, Nov. 20, 2020: Act selflessly, wear mask to protect lives of others

Act selflessly, wear mask
to protect lives of others
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Time and time again these days, I hear so many people say, “What is it going to take to convince people to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and do what the science prescribes to help stop the spread of infection? I just don’t get it.”
Despite the fact that there really was no coordinated national plan to confront the pandemic head-on, the entire scientific community — apart from a few naysayers — said that wearing masks not only protects the wearers but also will protect those who are around them. Still, the denials persist.
One problem is that the virus manifests itself differently from person to person. It is not like a cold or the flu, where one would see familiar symptoms and similar reactions among those infected. And just because you might not have seen or known anyone who has contracted COVID-19 does not mean you will not contract it yourself.
And if you do contract the virus and end up in the hospital, will you still remember nonchalantly saying, “If I get it, I get it. I’ll deal with it if or when it happens.” Actually, someone else in the form of a first responder, a front-line worker, a discouraged nurse or an exhausted doctor will deal with your illness. All because you would not listen and follow the rules.
If COVID-19 infected and ultimately struck down only infants and small children, what would the world’s collective response be? We would move heaven and earth to stop it. Why is the situation we find ourselves still grappling with months after it first appeared any different? All life is precious. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Be generous. Be caring. Be selfless, not selfish. Wear the mask. Practice social distancing. Follow the science. The sooner we all do what is right for ourselves and our neighbors, only then will the pandemic truly meet its end.
Robert Watkinson.
Maidens.