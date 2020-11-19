Letter to the Editor, Nov. 20, 2020: Bipartisan resolution an affordable solution

Bipartisan resolution

In his recent op-ed, “Virginia cannot afford the Transportation and Climate Initiative,” former House Speaker William Howell opposes the possibility of Virginia beginning to introduce a regional carbon tax because of the costs to consumers. While I understand this concern, it would have been helpful for him to suggest an alternative to curb greenhouse gas emissions, as we so desperately need to do.

Since Howell did not offer an alternative, I’ll share a promising idea. We indeed can impose a fee on fossil fuels, creating market incentives for less pollution and more clean energy. And if we do this on a national scale, we then can return the revenue to American households in equal shares as a monthly dividend. Low- and middle-income households tend to have smaller carbon footprints, so the dividend will outweigh any increased costs they face. Concerned about the national debt? Good news: This approach does not grow the debt at all. This idea has been introduced with Republican and Democratic support in the U.S. House of Representatives: House Resolution 763, the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. It’s on the table. Our elected leaders on both sides of the aisle just need to step up and pass it.