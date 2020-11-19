Letter to the Editor, Nov. 20, 2020: Marsh possible choice for statue in U.S. Capitol

Marsh possible choice

for statue in U.S. Capitol

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I would like to submit a nomination for a statue in the U.S. Capitol National Statuary Hall to pay tribute to a person of honor, achievement and humility. That person is Henry L. Marsh III. Marsh spent much of his life as a leader and defender of human rights in Richmond, in Virginia and across the nation. He is, indeed, a public servant whose calm, reasonable demeanor, brilliance and determination forged his legacy as a revered champion of universal civil rights.

He started a Richmond law firm in 1961 and was immersed in civil rights litigation during the era of Massive Resistance, closely working with the NAACP and other courageous Black attorneys. He served on City Council and was Richmond's first Black mayor. As mayor, he became the chair of the Arts and Cultural Committee of the United States Conference of Mayors, among many other honors. He was elected a state senator and again fought to achieve justice for all citizens, including his support of women in the long struggle for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.