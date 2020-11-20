Letter to the Editor, Nov. 21, 2020: Area's rich history draws businesses and families

Area's rich history draws

businesses and families

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This past week, 50 regional leaders gathered virtually to continue working on a strategic plan to ensure the future economic health of the Fredericksburg region.

The plan underscores the region’s talented workforce, thriving existing businesses and need for affordable workforce housing. It also calls for building a regional brand that expresses what makes us unique and memorable to any business looking for a home.

The recent editorial reprinted from The Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star, “Don’t discount region’s unique history,” was interesting mostly for what it didn’t share about the branding discussion. The editorial states it is not OK if the out-commuters "clog our roads." However, the region also has nearly 38,000 people commuting into the area. Vibrant regions have both in- and out-commuters, the long-term goal should be a net neutral number.