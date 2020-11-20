Letter to the Editor, Nov. 21, 2020: Bipartisan cooperation needed to heal country

Bipartisan cooperation
needed to heal country
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
America is in crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to sicken and kill Americans; our economy is in shambles; there is social upheaval across our country as citizens protest systemic racism and violence against Black, brown and Indigenous communities; and we’re feeling the effects of climate change like never before.
It’s no wonder that more Americans voted in 2020 than ever before, electing a leader who won’t turn a blind eye to these very serious, interconnected problems; who won’t ignore science; and who won’t ignore suffering.
Now, it’s time for action. The incoming Biden administration and Congress must act to end the pandemic, reverse the economic downfall caused by the Trump administration, put a stop to racial injustice and take bold steps to address climate change.
As we work to drive down carbon pollution and transition to clean energy, we have the opportunity to create jobs and invest in the very same communities that disproportionately have suffered from the impacts of climate change and polluting industries. Our economy, public health and society can heal, but only if we come together and if elected leaders from both parties put these very real problems ahead of partisan politics.
For four years, President Donald Trump has made it his goal to divide our nation, to sow doubt in science and our institutions, and to spread fear and hate.
Americans have spoken. We want change. We want progress. Now is the time to come together, heal and secure a healthier future for generations to come.
Christina Gateley.
Henrico.