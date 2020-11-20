Letter to the Editor, Nov. 21, 2020: Bipartisan cooperation needed to heal country

Bipartisan cooperation

needed to heal country

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

America is in crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to sicken and kill Americans; our economy is in shambles; there is social upheaval across our country as citizens protest systemic racism and violence against Black, brown and Indigenous communities; and we’re feeling the effects of climate change like never before.

It’s no wonder that more Americans voted in 2020 than ever before, electing a leader who won’t turn a blind eye to these very serious, interconnected problems; who won’t ignore science; and who won’t ignore suffering.

Now, it’s time for action. The incoming Biden administration and Congress must act to end the pandemic, reverse the economic downfall caused by the Trump administration, put a stop to racial injustice and take bold steps to address climate change.